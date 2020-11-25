Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev Are Seeking Couples Therapy ‘to Be Amazing Parents’

Nikki Bella is opening up about why she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are seeking couples therapy.

In a clip of Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella’s Wednesday appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the former pro wrestler explained that it was difficult when Chigvintsev left to film Dancing with the Stars just months after they welcomed son Matteo.

“I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.’ And so it was really hard,” Nikki, 37, told Hall, who then asked if they had begun going to therapy yet.

“We’re going to start after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship,” she said of her relationship with Chigvintsev, 38, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy on Monday's season 29 finale of DWTS. “Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married."

“We hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids,” Nikki continued. “Artem and I, from the beginning, want to know: How do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship?”

Nikki — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement in 2018 — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017. They reconnected after her breakup and made their relationship official in July 2019. Months later, the couple got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.

This past July, the pair became parents when they welcomed their "precious baby boy."

Nikki has previously opened up about suffering from postpartum depression after welcoming Matteo. During an October episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki revealed she had been feeling “super depressed.”

“I love being the best, I want to be number one. ... I've realized I've taken that mentality as a mom," Nikki told her sister, who had her son Buddy less than 24 hours before Nikki gave birth to Matteo. She also added, "I’ve always prided myself that I can fight a lot of things mentally. I'm very strong in that way."

However, she continued, "Postpartum has knocked me on my ass. This is something that is way different.”

The new mom revealed that she "refused to ask for help" in caring for Matteo and ended up having a "massive breakdown" while shooting Total Bellas. It wasn't until her sister checked in on her that she realized she needed help.