Nikki Bella Says the Idea of Marriage and Babies Is ‘Really Scary’ Right Now

There won’t be wedding bells or baby cradles for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just yet.

While the couple may be very much in love, Bella recently revealed that she isn’t quite ready to take things to the next level.

During the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, Bella was asked if wedding bells were on the horizon for her and her former Dancing with the Stars pro boyfriend.

“Oh gosh, no,” Bella was quick to respond while chatting with E! News. “Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now,” she said, however, clarifying that the idea wasn’t off the table for the future.

In fact, the retired WWE Diva, 35, recently opened up about her future family hopes on an episode of The Bellas Podcast with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and revealed that she would one day like to have twins.

“I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once,” Bella said on the podcast last month. “I want an epidural right when I [go] into labor. I don’t want to feel anything. Those are the things I want.”

Her boyfriend, 37 — who was a guest on the episode — admitted he has “never thought about the exact number” of children he wants, but said: “If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother.”

When Bella asked him, “With me?” Chigvintsev responded, “Um, yeah!”

After dating with “no labels” for nearly four months, Bella and Chigvintsev revealed in July on the podcast that they had decided to make their relationship official.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

The Total Bellas star first confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo that featured her giving Chigvintsev a kiss on the cheek, but said later on her podcast that she and Chigvintsev were “not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’“

After later confirming their “boyfriend and girlfriend” status in July, the reality star told PEOPLE that even when the season 25 DWTS partners “were just friends,” her now-boyfriend “would talk about being a dad and wanting a daughter first.”

“I’ve heard about his baby fever forever, but I’ve told him, ‘Look, I don’t know if I need to be on three birth controls, but we are not having kids anywhere in the near future,’” she said at the time.

The former WWE wrestler also revealed that while working with Chigvintsev on the reality competition series in 2017, the pro told her he thought she was meant to be a mother.

“He used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. It’s so weird to think you weren’t,’” she said. “At that point when we were dancing. I was like, ‘No, I’m cool. I’m not going to be a mom. It’s all good.’“