Nikki Bella Worried Artem Chigvintsev Had Cold Feet Ahead of Their Wedding: 'My Groom Ran Away'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may have had a fairytale wedding in August, but their road to the altar was anything but smooth.

In PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for their upcoming four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do, the Total Bellas star and Dancing with the Stars pro enjoy fun moments — including their joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration — but also struggle to handle the pressures of getting married.

"Four years ago I met this guy, and four years later, I'm marrying him in our favorite place in the world," Nikki says at the beginning of the clip. "This is where I'm meant to be and this is the person I'm meant to be with."

However, her timeline for the wedding leaves her twin sister Brie surprised. She tells her sister, "I finally decided we're going to get married in like four weeks."

Brie appears shocked and quickly responds, "What?"

No matter the timeline, Brie wants to make sure the former WWE star has a memorable bachelorette party.

"I had a couple fun ideas," Brie tells Nikki of planning the festivities and she replies, "I don't wait to wear a d--- on my head. I'm almost 40."

However, she clearly has a change of heart as things get wild when she surprises Artem by dancing on a stripper pole at their joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration. The pair even share a steamy kiss after the performance.

Her sister also does a toast, exclaiming, "To the same penis for the rest of your life!"

Nikki also goes on a search for the perfect wedding venue. Brie refuses to give her seal of approval on one location after seeing a rodent, telling her sister, "I wouldn't even let [husband] Bryan [Danielson] marry me here."

The wedding location is not the only hurdle that Nikki faces on her way to the altar. During a phone conversation, she breaks down in tears and admits that she is "sad" ahead of their nuptials.

Artem also faces his own challenges and worries if his parents will be able to travel from their native Russia to meet the couple's son Matteo, now 2, and attend the wedding. He says, "If my parents will never meet my son, that would be the most devastating thing."

The tensions between the couple continue to rise before their big day as Nikki tells her sister, "Artem freaked out at me. It was like, kinda crazy."

Brie replies, "I'm kinda worried about you guys."

Artem later admits that he does not feel heard by his bride-to-be, asking her, "Does what I say even matter?" Nikki replies, "Oh god, Artem. Really?"

Before tying the knot, Nikki asks Artem if he "needs a second" before the pro dancer ultimately walks away.

At the conclusion of the trailer, the couple appear to be questioning everything. Artem exclaims, "This is like a f—-ing disaster" and while Nikki adds, "This time my groom ran away."

Despite the drama, fans know that Nikki and Artem tied the knot in August. The pair first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in March 2019 after they met two years earlier on Dancing with the Stars.

In November of that same year, Artem proposed to Nikki, and a pregnancy announcement came just two months later. Their son Matteo entered the world in July 2020.

Part one of Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

