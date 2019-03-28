Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev Is a 'Great Kisser' and Admits 'We're Having Fun'

Nikki Bella is enjoying getting to know Artem Chigvintsev.

On Wednesday, the Total Bellas star, 35, opened up about the status of their relationship on the premiere episode of her and her twin sister Brie Bella‘s podcast, The Bellas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Yes, we are dating,” Nikki said of her former Dancing with the Stars partner, 36. “Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market.”

Although it’s safe to say Nikki isn’t exactly single, the WWE superstar was quick to clarify that she and Chigvintsev aren’t settling down together anytime soon.

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’ ” Nikki said before revealing that her beau is a “great kisser.”

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

“Yeah, we make out. What else? He’s a great kisser,” Nikki said.

“So, you and Artem aren’t serious?” Brie, 35, asked her sister.

“We’re having fun,” Nikki said coyly. “He’s showing me L.A.”

RELATED: Nikki Bella Is Retiring from the WWE: ‘I Am Ready to Hang Up the Jersey’

Nikki also revealed their relationship timeline, explaining she and Chigvintsev first started dating “around Christmas time.”

Nikki said it was during that time that relationship rumors sparked.

“The one week he comes back from tour we go out three days in a row and stay the night at his house twice, I get caught,” Nikki sighed.

Her comments come days after the season finale of Total Bellas, which showed Nikki and Chigvintsev riding off into the sunset on his motorcycle.

Shortly after the episode aired, Nikki shared an Instagram photo of herself kissing Chigvintsev on the cheek.

“Well after that season finale 😳 First thing I’ll be talk about this Wednesday… Oh and all those paparazzi photos,” Nikki captioned the shot.

Earlier this month, Nikki and Chigvintsev were spotted packing on PDA in Los Angeles.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Eric McCandless/ABC Via Getty Images

After grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third, they strolled off hand-in-hand.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Nikki and Chigvintsev were casually dating.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Tells Artem Chigvintsev ‘You Look Good’ as the DWTS Duo Reunites for Lunch Date

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” said a source of the couple, who danced together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017. “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”

Nikki’s romance with Chigvintsev comes after she ended her engagement to pro wrestler John Cena last summer. They were together for six years.