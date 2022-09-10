Nikki Bella Says Exchanging Vows Was Her Favorite Moment from Parisian Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev

Few things say "love" quite like a wedding in Paris, but there's something special about hearing it from your spouse in their own words.

While speaking with E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Nikki Bella shared some insight into her August wedding with Artem Chigvintsev and how her favorite part of the event was when the pair read their vows to each other.

"It's amazing when you write your own, and it's so exciting to hear what they're gonna say," Bella, 38, said. "But definitely, the vows were my most favorite [part]."

"They were very emotional and beautiful, and I can't wait for the world to see them," she added, referring to how she and Chigvintsev, 40, intend to reveal more from their special day in a four-part E! special, Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The wedding also included the couple's two-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev tapping into ring-bearer duties, as well as a post-ceremony trip to the Eiffel Tower.

Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their relationship on Instagram in March 2019 after they met two years earlier on Dancing with the Stars.

In November of that same year, Chigvintsev proposed to his now-wife, and a pregnancy announcement came just two months later. In July 2020, their firstborn Matteo entered the world.

Continuing to speak with Daily Pop, Bella explained that "a lot of stuff went down" during her wedding, though she played coy about what happened exactly. "Even on my wedding day, some of the stuff that went down, I was like, 'How? This is happening. This is a real thing that just stuff goes wrong on your wedding day?' " she said.

The Total Bellas star previously said on The Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie that the biggest change, and "best feeling" after the wedding, is the new titles that come with it.

"Shocking thing is like, everyone now texts me like, 'Oh, is your husband there?' Like, using the word husband," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh. Yeah, he is my husband.'"

As Bella gets adjusted to calling Chigvintsev her husband, he is now set to return to season 31 of DWTS, where he will partner up with Heidi D'Amelio — this time as a married man. As he explained during a DWTS season 31 virtual press conference earlier in the week, it will come with some changes.

"Well, you know what the thing is? It's kind of like, because we've been together for quite some time, and I feel like, hey, getting married's not going to change much, just because our days [are] still the same," Chigvintsev said Thursday. "But it actually does."