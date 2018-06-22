Nikki Bella Questions Who Should Walk Her Down the Aisle in Wedding to John Cena

Nikki Bella is facing some indecision regarding her wedding.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, the 34-year-old wrestles with an important question: Who should walk her down the aisle?

Discussing the matter with her family, the pro wrestler reveals that she’s still not sure what to do, even though she’s “been thinking a lot about it.”

While her grandmother automatically assumes Nikki’s brother JJ Garcia would be the one to stand beside her on the big day, her sister Brie thinks their mom Kathy Colace should get the honor.

“I’m just saying it would make Mom super happy. I think it would make her life,” Brie, 34, says, adding that when she had discussed the prospect of Nikki’s dad walking her down the aisle, their mother “kind of got a bit of attitude” about it.

“It’s my wedding, though,” Nikki noted, as she pointed out that the “big” and “very emotional decision” was up to her.

Meanwhile, her fiancé John Cena thinks that instead of her father or JJ walking her down the aisle, it should be her sister Brie.

“You asked my opinion, so I’m giving it to you,” he says. “I know traditionally it is the father, but I guess I don’t think traditionally like that.”

Weighing in on the matter in a confessional, Bella explains part of the reason for her indecision, saying, “to think of the relationship I have with my father and other male relationships I have, I just feel so confused.”

She also adds that while “there’s a part of me that wants to get married” there’s also “a part of me that just wants to be alone.”

“I just feel like this wedding turns into what everyone else wants but me,” Nikki later tells her sister Brie.

“I don’t want this whole thing to turn into like, ‘Who’s going to walk Nicole down the aisle?’ As if it’s like some game show,” she continues, adding that she hasn’t made up her mind and everybody’s suggestions are still on the table.

After calling off their engagement in April, just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month the couple is back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Earlier this month, Cena also publicly confirmed that after years of insisting he had no desire to start a family, he’d had a change of heart, and vowed to get his vasectomy reversed.

However, there may still be trouble ahead: PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the rest of the season showed Bella questioning if she needed to call off the wedding again due to “deeper problems.”



