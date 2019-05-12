Nikki Bella Would 'Pray Every Day' for Ex John Cena to Find Happiness: 'He Seems So Happy Now'

Nikki Bella wants nothing but the best for her ex.

At the 3rd Annual Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration in Malibu Saturday, the Total Bellas star revealed that she used to “pray every day” for ex-fiancé John Cena to find happiness after they split nearly a year ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” she said of Cena, who has moved on with new flame Shay Shariatzadeh. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”

Bella added, “I literally would pray every day, like all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness. And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems so happy now and that makes me really happy.”

RELATED: John Cena Spotted Kissing New Flame Shay Shariatzadeh During Airport Drop-Off

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

The Birdiebee mogul previously admitted on the season finale of Total Bellas in March that seeing her ex move on with someone else would be difficult.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s going to kill me,” she said.

Bella and Cena’s relationship came to an end last summer when they officially called off their engagement in July, after previously calling it off but trying to work things out.

RELATED: John Cena Posts Cryptic Message About Love After Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Happy’ He’s Moving On

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella told PEOPLE at the time.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Both have now moved on with new love interests, Cena spotted with Shariatzadeh for the first time in late March. Bella has been dating her former Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, however, she has been insistent that the pair are not official.

MEGA

Also at the Best Buddies event, Bella revealed that she is trying to take it slow with Chigvintsev.

“We definitely are [dating] but I’m still trying to slow it down, but sometimes you can’t fight the way you feel about someone,” she explained. “With Artem, it’s like I still am trying so hard just take it day by day because I’m so happy right now and he brings so much happiness into my life that I just don’t want to ruin it or make it something too, like too serious, too fast.”

And in a recent episode of their podcast, twin sister Brie teased Nikki for making it sound like she only posts photos with Chigvintsev because of his looks.

“He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover. Oh yeah, was that TMI?” Nikki said. “He does work around the house, so it’s really nice.”

“So he’s your boyfriend,” Brie responded. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”

“No,” Nikki insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”