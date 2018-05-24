John Cena Reacts to Nikki Bella Picking His Best Man for Him: 'You Took that Choice Away From Me'

Nikki Bella has some explaining to do.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, the Dancing with the Stars alum reveals she accidentally picked who then-fiancé John Cena was naming his best man in their since-canceled wedding.

“So obviously, I need to tell John what I’ve done,” she says in a confessional. “I need to tell him … okay, now saying it, I kind of feel silly.”

Bella, 34, then tells Cena, 41, that she told his friend Rob that he would be a best man in their wedding — before the pro wrestler had a chance to talk to him himself.

“I may or may not have kind of jumped the gun and told Rob that he’s your best man,” Bella says.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Cena, who doesn’t appear all too pleased by the news, makes a point to ask Bella to include him on any wedding-related decisions moving forward.

“This is no time for us to argue,” he says. “This is a big thing for us, so I’ll just tell you what’s happened so far. You took that choice away from me, and you took that meaning of me telling them.”

“One, let me know if you’re making a decision on my behalf — especially one that directly affects me,” he continues. “And two, for God’s sake, be honest with me.”

Bella called off her engagement to Cena in April, three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Both Cena and Bella have suggested a reconciliation is possible in recent interviews. The WWE Diva opened up about her relationship with Cena while promoting Total Bellas, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Says The Next Time She Walks Down The Aisle ‘It Will Not Be Filmed’

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

Last week, the two were spotted out together for the first time since their split. A source later told PEOPLE they are “basically back together.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!