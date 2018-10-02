Nikki Bella is continuing to focus on herself months after splitting up from John Cena.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now,” a source close to the reality star tells PEOPLE. “She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

In July, Bella confirmed that the pair had parted ways for the second time in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella said.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

After ending their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena had reconciled. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

However, Total Bellas viewers saw Bella break off her engagement to Cena for the second time. (They reconciled and broke up yet again off-camera.)

“It just sucks. I wish it could be different and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done,” she told twin Brie Bella during the season 3 finale, which aired on July 29.

In a season 8 trailer for Total Divas, Nikki opened up about her struggles.

“I’m really going through stuff, I’m about to have another meltdown,” she said.

But in attempt to prove that she’s trying to move forward, Nikki flirted with a younger man — who she claimed she “has so much chemistry” with that “it’s amazing” — on a balcony, with a glass of wine in hand.

