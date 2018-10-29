Nikki Bella Is Still 'Not Ready' to Date 3 Months After John Cena Split: 'I'm Trying to Heal'

Nikki Bella isn’t in any rush to enter the dating world.

Nikki opened up about how she’s moving on from ex John Cena in the three months since their split, saying her love life is not a top priority at the moment.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” she told PEOPLE at the WWE Evolution on Sunday. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

And while she’s more at peace with the single life, she’s still adjusting to her new normal.

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she said.

But that certainly hasn’t stopped her twin sister Brie from trying to nudge Nikki along.

“I did set her up on a blind date,” she teased as Nikki shot her a look. “You’ll see it on Total Bellas, but I got in a lot of trouble.”

After ending their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena had reconciled. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

However, Total Bellas viewers saw Nikki break off her engagement to Cena for the second time. (They reconciled and broke up yet again off-camera, with Nikki telling PEOPLE exclusively, “I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”)

