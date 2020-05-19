Nikki Bella is told her best chance of having a baby in the future would be to freeze her eggs

Nikki Bella Meets with a Fertility Doctor to Discuss Having a Baby: I'll Be 'Ready in a Few Years'

Nikki Bella is exploring her fertility options.

In a sneak peek from Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki goes to a fertility doctor to learn about the process of getting pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't mentally feel like I'm in the right place right now. I want to be a mom one day, I really do," she says. "I've never taken the steps to prepare myself for that."

"I just want to ask a lot of questions," she adds. "I need to know some answers of what my future holds as a woman having a baby past 35."

While meeting with the doctor, Nikki, 36, is told that her highest chance of having a baby in the future would be to freeze her eggs now.

Image zoom Nikki Bella Steve Granitz/WireImage

"At age 35, I want you to freeze your eggs," the doctor says. "This is the time to freeze eggs."

When asked why Nikki doesn't get pregnant now, the WWE star admits she doesn't "feel ready."

"I feel like I'd be ready in a few years," she says, adding that she purposely did not invite her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to the appointment. "I don't want Artem to be a part of this process because I don't want to have any influence from Artem or anyone else about freezing my eggs. It's about me, me as a woman and my body. I want to make those decisions on my own."

Of course, Nikki and Chigvintsev are currently expecting their first child together. The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

The couple is currently self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while Nikki was forced to cancel her baby shower due to the viral illness, she previously told PEOPLE she's doing her best to focus on the positive.

"My baby and I are healthy," said the mom-to-be. "I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."