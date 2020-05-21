Nikki Bella and John Cena called it quits in July 2018 after six years together

Nikki Bella Says She Left John Cena So He Wouldn't 'Regret' Having Children with Her

When Nikki Bella ended her relationship with John Cena, she had both of their futures in mind, she says.

Bella appeared on Maria Menounos' show Better Together, where she opened up about the difficult split, saying she ultimately called it quits over their differing stance on family and children.

"Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives," she said. "We were trying so hard to make it one."

The couple, who dated for nearly six years, struggled to connect when it came to their future as parents. Cena, 43, was steadfastly against having children, while Bella, 36, was vocal about her desire to be a mother.

Though Cena eventually agreed to have his vasectomy reversed in order to start a family with Bella, she ended the relationship in July 2018.

Looking back, Bella said she didn't want Cena to regret his decisions.

"Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father...what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you've built this life," she explained. "Is that what you want? And I remember thinking: it's not what I want."

A year later, Bella started officially dating Artem Chigvintsev, her former Dancing with the Stars partner.

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev David Livingston/Getty

Now, the Total Bellas star and Chigvintsev are preparing to start their own family. The couple is currently expecting their first child together. Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

"I can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon," Bella previously told PEOPLE. "I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!"