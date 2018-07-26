Nikki Bella Jokes That Twin Sister Brie Should Have Broken Up with John Cena in Her Place

Nikki Bella has a sense of humor about her relationship drama with John Cena.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her twin sister Brie Bella, the wrestler, 34, quipped about the romance.

When Fallon asked about the advantages of having an identical twin, Nikki replied, “When we were young, we’d break up with boyfriends for each other.”

Brie chimed in, “We never had to go through the emotions of a breakup because I was like, ‘You wanna dump the guy? Cool.’ I’d be like, ‘Hello? Yeah, not into you. Sorry.’ And then I would just go on with my day, no hard feelings, and she’d be like, ‘Did you do it?’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.'”

Then Nikki got in a burn: “So where were you a few months ago? Just kidding.”

“Sorry,” she said as the audience gasped.

“That would’ve been a hard phone call,” Brie replied.

Nikki was cheekily alluding to her rocky road with Cena, 41. The longtime loves got engaged in April 2017 after dating for five years. A year later, Nikki broke off the engagement three weeks before their May 5 wedding date.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

On The Tonight Show, Nikki opened up about how difficult it is to watch the moments play out on TV.

“This season’s been really painful for me,” she said. “To just relive, it’s been super tough.”

When Fallon mentioned that the Total Bellas season finale is “emotional,” Nikki explained, “Brie and I, we’re just beyond open books. But we feel like if you want to have a reality show, you can’t have the fake stuff. You really have to let people into your life, and that’s how you connect with people.”

The split also stemmed from their differing thoughts on having children.

“I do want to be a mom,” Nikki said on Total Divas in 2013. “I feel like I’d be missing out.”

“I’m going to choose my words carefully,” Cena answered. “I can’t give you that.”

On a recent episode of Total Bellas, Nikki got nervous about marrying Cena because of this difference of opinion. “I just know deep down I want a baby,” she said. “I want to be a mom, and I feel like I can’t live the rest of my life not having one.”

Then, Cena agreed to have his vasectomy reversed.

On Total Bellas, the Blockers star told Nikki about his change of heart. “I physically can’t have kids,” he said. “So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.”

But in the latest episode of Total Bellas, Nikki decided to cancel the wedding again. “It’s tough because he’s, like, fighting really hard for me,” she said, going on to add that “there’s something that is making me not feel like I can walk down the aisle right now.”