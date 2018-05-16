Nikki Bella Says Wedding Planning Brought Up Her 'Issues' with John Cena

Nikki Bella doesn’t want to have any doubts before she says “I do.”

Bella, 34, opened up about her split from John Cena on the Today show on Wednesday, admitting that wedding planning brought up deep-rooted issues between the couple.

“I think that a lot of us that through the wedding planning process are forced to face all these issues we have just hiding deep down inside,” she said. “I just know that a healthy me would be a healthy us, and I do have hope for a future, but I know right now I need to work on me.”

Bella called off her engagement to Cena, 40, three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

While the Dancing with the Stars alum said she still loves Cena, she needs to feel more confident in her relationship before tying the knot.

“Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just don’t want to be hesitant. I don’t want to be regretful,” she said. “I think when you sacrifice for so long, it’s like, you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving. And then someone wants to give it back and you just already feel exhausted.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella Frazer Harrison/Getty

As for the future, Bella said she’s optimistic that she and Cena can work things out.

“I definitely have hope,” she said. “I really do.”

Earlier this week, Cena stopped by the Today show, where he said he’s now open to the idea of having children.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife,” he said. “I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

Bella said she was “shocked” by Cena’s words, but still has nothing but love for him.

“He is absolutely amazing,” she said. “He’s such a sweetheart, and I truly love him so much. He’s my best friend.”

Bella and Cena’s breakup will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas. Bella’s twin sister Brie, who also appeared on Today, praised her sister for sharing her relationship issues on the show.

“I love both of them and I applaud them for putting their relationship out there,” she said.

Total Bellas premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET, on E!