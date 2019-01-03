Nikki Bella Says She's 'Still in Love' with John Cena in Total Bellas Season 4 Supertease

The saga never ends!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the supertease for season 4 of Total Bellas — and if you thought John Cena would be out of the picture for good, think again.

In the clip, Nikki Bella, 35, confesses that she still harbors feelings for the 41-year-old actor/wrestler after ending their engagement for good in July 2018.

“It’s confusing, because I’m still in love with him,” she tells twin sister Brie.

But that doesn’t mean she’s not trying to move on. The teaser also previews Nikki going on a couple of first dates, including one with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus.

“I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years,” she admits — just before Kraus leans in to lock lips.

Plus, Nikki and Brie plan a career comeback — “it’s the best time to be a woman in WWE,” they insist — but the pressure might be putting strain on Brie’s life at home.

“Ten weeks of chaos. How do we do this with Bird?” asks husband and fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan of the couple’s 1½ year old daughter Birdie Joe.

And Birdie might not be the only little one on their mind. In another scene, Bryan reveals he and Brie are planning on expanding their family.

“Did you tell them that we were trying for a baby?” he asks.

Total Bellas premieres Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on E!