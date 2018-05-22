Nikki Bella Felt 'Overwhelmed' and Anxious Before Engagement Party with John Cena

Nikki Bella is not feeling the newly engaged bliss.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Total Bellas on Sunday, she expresses doubt while preparing for an engagement party with then-fiancé John Cena.

“So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed,” she says. “I honestly feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack. I just feel like I’m on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I’m going to explode. It’s just all too much for me.”

As Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, add the finishing touches to the party before guests arrive, the pro-wrestler begins to sense the unease in Bella.

“Just promise me you’re going to enjoy today? I can see you preoccupied with everything,” he says. “I just want you to be happy.”

Bella tells Cena that one of the reasons she’s feeling so “emotional” is because she misses her late grandfather.

“This stuff makes me miss my Pop-Pop,” she says. “I just wish he was here for it.”

“So have fun today. You miss that person because you shared so many wonderful moments,” Cena tells her.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

And when Cena urges her to stop focusing on the small details of the party and just have fun, Bella admits she’s been trying to keep her mind off her real emotions.

“I think it’s just a distraction,” she says. “I think I get lost in all types of stuff to distract from emotions.”

Nikki called off her engagement to Cena three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Both Cena and Nikki have suggested a reconciliation is possible in recent interviews. The WWE Diva, 34, opened up about her relationship with Cena, 40, while promoting Total Bellas, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

On Saturday, the two were spotted out together for the first time since their split, and a source told PEOPLE they are “basically back together”

Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, on E!