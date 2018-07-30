Nikki Bella and John Cena Break Up for the Third Time in 4 Months

Nikki Bella and John Cena have ended their turbulent relationship once again.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Monday, Bella confirmed that the pair has parted ways.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella said.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

The news comes just one day after Bella was seen calling off their engagement for a second time during the season finale of Total Bellas.

While mulling over her decision to cancel their nuptials for a second time — just weeks before their wedding date — the 34-year-old WWE star spoke about how she wished things “could be different.”

“It just sucks,” she said during the episode. “I wish it could be different and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done.”

Earlier this season, the couple broke up briefly, reconciling only after Cena, 41, agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give her a child. But for Bella, it wasn’t enough.

“It’s just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can’t do it anymore,” she tearfully added. “It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end.”

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Bella and Cena were back together. However, in a recent YouTube video, Bella claimed that she and Cena were “just friends.”

“I’ll admit, my relationship, it has been a super emotional roller coaster ride,” she said. “And I think it’s hard for people to understand, because we film and things get shown months after. I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

She called Cena “one of the most amazing people I have ever met,” and added that they’ve been “working on each other and trying to work on us.”