Nikki Bella Says 'There Is Hope' She'll 'Get Back Together' with John Cena

Nikki Bella isn’t giving up on her and ex-fiancé, John Cena‘s relationship.

After calling off their engagement last month, just weeks before their wedding date, the Total Bellas star reveals she has not ruled out reconciling with Cena, 41.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” Bella told Entertainment Tonight while at NBCUniversal’s Upfront Presentation in New York City Monday.

“I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together,” admitted Bella. “I think there is hope.”

The 34-year-old went on to say that ultimately she just wants both herself and the WWE star “to live the rest of our lives happy.”

“Hopefully that’s together, maybe it’s not. But right now, I’m just focusing on me and healing me,” explained Bella. “I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find me, so that’s my goal.”

Nikki Bella Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Her comments come just hours after her wrestler ex revealed his hopes for their future. Cena admitted Monday that he still loves his ex fiancée and even wants to start a family with her.

“The point is for anyone out there speculating on what’s going on, I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work and that’s so just from here,” Cena said while touching his heart during an appearance on Today.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Gary Miller/FilmMagic

RELATED: John Cena Says He Wants to ‘Have a Family’ with Ex Nikki Bella After Calling Off Wedding

He added: “And all that other stuff is B.S. I’m just trying to live life without her on a very emotional set of time.”

RELATED VIDEO: Brie Bella Says She’ll ‘Always Love John Cena Like a Brother’ After Twin Nikki’s Breakup

And despite speculation that the former couple called off their wedding as a publicity stunt for their show Total Bellas — the source told PEOPLE that “they truly broke up.”

“Cancelling the wedding was not a hoax or a publicity stunt,” said the source, adding that Cena and Bella lost deposits on the wedding, which was planned for May 5. “This hasn’t been a quick or cheap decision, and it was a real one.”