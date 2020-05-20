Nikki Bella is taking steps toward having a family in the future

Nikki Bella Tells Artem Chigvintsev She Wants to Freeze Her Eggs — Not Create Embryos with Him

Nikki Bella is making some tough decisions about her future — with or without boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki tells Chigvintsev that she's made a decision about freezing her eggs after meeting with a fertility doctor.

Nikki, 36, explains that given her age, her doctor recommended that she either get pregnant right away or begin the process of freezing her eggs.

"That's like a big deal," Chigvintsev says.

"I feel like I needed to think about it myself," Nikki replies.

The pro dancer takes her comment to mean that she doesn't want him "to be involved," but Nikki clarifies that while she does value his opinion, she's already made a decision.

"What I feel like is the best is that I'm just going to freeze my eggs," she says. "I'm not going to do embryos, so I'm not going to do my eggs, your sperm combined and freeze them."

"I'm just freezing my eggs," she adds. "My own thing."

When Chigvintsev questions the reasoning behind her not wanting to freeze embryos, Nikki says there is still too much uncertainty about their future to take such a big step together.

"We're not married," she says. "The doctor suggested that it's obviously better to freeze embryos. But that's us forever having, like, pretty much a kid out there. Don't you think that's fast?"

But Chigvintsev doesn't seem like he's on the same page.

"This is such a big decision. Why not [freeze] the embryos that would be our kids? Where'd that decision come from?" he says during a confessional interview. "Being in that unknown does make you feel like you're not part of this relationship at the capacity that you think you are."

Of course, it all worked out. Nikki and Chigvintsev are currently expecting their first child together. The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November.

The couple is currently self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"My baby and I are healthy," Nikki previously told PEOPLE. "I feel so grateful for that because of what the world is going through and the people that are dying and struggling, but obviously this is not what I imagined."