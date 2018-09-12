Total Divas is coming back with even more drama.

The season 8 trailer, which was released by E! on Wednesday, shows what the female WWE superstars have been up to in their lives and careers since season 7 ended in January.

Some of those events include fights between the women, a nude beach scandal, a “historic” Wrestlemania in April 2018, and how the timing of their careers — which follows the aftermath of the #MeToo movement — allegedly comes at the “best time to be a woman.”

Returning for season 8 are two of the show’s most notable cast members, twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

Nikki, 34, who also serves as an executive producer for the reality program, will be back after a very public split from fiancé John Cena. The couple, who dated for six years, had set a May 5, 2018 wedding date after getting engaged in April 2017 on live television.

However, their relationship quickly took a downward turn. After attempting to mend things, Nikki announced that she and Cena, 41, were officially calling it quits.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.”

But parting ways seemed to have severely affected the reality star, who reveals in the trailer, “I’m really going through stuff, I’m about to have another meltdown.”

To prove that she’s moving on from her split, Nikki flirts with a younger man — who she claims she “has so much chemistry” with that “it’s amazing” — on a balcony, with a glass of wine in hand.

“Am I making you embarrassed because you’re with an older woman?” she asks, as she playfully tickles the man’s face with her finger.

At another point in the trailer, the Dancing With the Stars alum is seen getting ready to smash a car window with a hammer alongside Brie.

“Here’s to broken hearts,” Nikki proclaims before her twin sister smashes the hammer through the car’s trunk window.

Season 8 of Total Divas returns Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on E!