Nikki Bella Is Casually Dating DWTS Partner Artem Chigvinstev, Source Says: 'They’re Having Fun'

Nikki Bella and her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvinstev, are dating, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” another insider tells PEOPLE of the couple, who danced together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017. “They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”

Bella’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In July, the Total Bellas star, 35, confirmed that she and fiancé John Cena had parted ways for good in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella said.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she added. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

After ending their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena had reconciled. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

However, Total Bellas viewers saw Bella break off her engagement to Cena for the second time. (They reconciled and broke up yet again off-camera.)

In October, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star wasn’t ready to start dating.

“Nikki is not even thinking about dating right now,” a source close to Bella previously said. “She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority. That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

In a recent the supertease for season 4 of Total Bellas, Bella confesses that she still harbors feelings for the 41-year-old actor/wrestler.

“It’s confusing, because I’m still in love with him,” she tells twin sister Brie.

Total Bellas premieres Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on E!