Nikki Bella Says Dreams of Conversations with Exes Gave 'Clarity' in Relationship with Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella believes her dreams have provided her more insight into her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

On Wednesday's episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Total Bellas star, 36, revealed that she's gained more "clarity" into her feelings for Chigvintsev, 38, after dreaming about her exes.

"Well, what I found weird about my dreams is the season right now in this [mercury] retrograde, it’s supposed to be where we get a deeper understanding of ourselves and our journeys and our true purpose and even getting clarity on the past," she began. "And my dreams have been that."

Though the former professional wrestler went on to explain that the dreams involved her having "full-on conversations with exes" as if they had "met up for coffee."

"It's been very vivid, but what's weird is that it's brought me so much clarity," she said. "This is why I'm so spiritual because I believe in the energy."

During the candid conversation, Nikki was reluctant to specify which exes were in her dreams. However, her twin sister Brie Bella reasoned that Nikki's relationship with former fiancé John Cena was "six years of your life. We're allowed to say it."

Nikki ended her relationship with Cena, 43, in July 2018. A year later, she started dating Chigvintsev, her former Dancing with the Stars partner.

The couple got engaged in last November during a trip to France and welcomed their first child, son Matteo Artemovich, this summer.

According to Nikki, watching Chigvintsev on the current season of Dancing with the Stars has "brought up feelings."

"I get asked this all the time, ‘You had to have felt something for Artem, right?' Because of how close my breakup was and I feel like I’m gonna hear it the rest of my life," she explained.

"I had to open up to Artem recently because this is the first time Artem's been back on Dancing With the Stars since we've been in a serious relationship. And I said, 'I can't help it, it brings me these feelings of what everyone thinks of, like, 'You guys had to like each other, you had to be all these things' and it was bringing up these emotions for me," Nikki said.

"It was making me feel like people just have this certain perception of me — or of Artem and I — because of the timing of everything. These dreams gave me clarity of that and kind of took that feeling away," she continued.

The mother of one also said that the dreams also gave her insight into "why things happened how they did."

"I look at Matteo and I believe that," she added.

Nikki opened up to PEOPLE in January about how she had to push past the nerves following her breakup with Cena to allow herself to open up to someone new.

"It definitely took time working past the nerves," she said. "I feel like when you have a love like that, you never fully move on because that person touches your life so much. My life coach said it so perfectly. Sometimes these people that are in your life, they’re almost like mothers and you have that attachment because they care for you or they take care of you so much. So when that’s gone, you romanticize and you get these feelings that come up."

"I never wanted John to also think photos of Artem and I was me intentionally trying to hurt him. I just wish I could have lived that privately so no one would get hurt," she continued. "Everyone starts to make something of something. And I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt. I also wanted time to feel okay. I didn’t want to hurt Artem. I didn’t want to hurt John. It took me a while."

In October, Nikki said on an episode of The Bellas Podcast that she was not physically attracted to Chigvintsev during their time as ballroom partners.

"You definitely get an emotional bond with them because it is so scary. … I’ve never been that nervous before," she shared. "That’s the crazy thing being with [Artem] now is there were none of those feelings at all."