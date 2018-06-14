Nikki Bella 'Doesn't Know If She Trusts' John Cena Yet, Source Says

Nikki Bella and John Cena have yet to publicly confirm they are back together — and there could be a specific reason why.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still. Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children?” a source tells PEOPLE. “The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”

In the meantime, the Total Bellas star, 34, is keeping those she can fully trust in her inner circle.

“Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now. She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work,” the source says. “She’s not the type to just jump back into it.”

More than a month after they ended their engagement in mid-April — just three weeks before their destination wedding — an insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Nikki and John are officially back together.

In addition, the two were spotted out together for the first since their split in May and have continued to reference their reconciliation on social media.

Earlier this month, Brie Bella opened up about her twin sister Nikki’s relationship with Cena, saying the pair is really trying to “make it work” since getting back together.

“They talk. You know, it’s like any breakup. You try to work it out,” Brie, 34, told reporters at the WWE’s first-ever Emmy FYC event. “It’s not like they hate each other or they don’t love each other. They love each other really hard. They love each other a lot and they want to make it work.”

Sources had previously said that Bella’s decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but Cena was hesitant.

However, this month, the 41-year-old actor revealed he’s ready to be a father.

“I would love to be a dad. I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children,” Cena told TMZ.

He said that as he got older, he began to realize that there is more to life than working.

“I dedicated my life to my work, and now I’m realizing that there is life, and life exists, and it’s beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent,” Cena explained.