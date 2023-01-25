Nikki Bella Dishes on 'Fun' Twin Moments (and 'a Lot of Champagne Breaks') with Brie During Wedding Planning

Wedding planning was made all the more fun for Nikki Bella with her twin sister Brie Bella by her side.

Nikki, 39, had to pack the long, challenging wedding prep process into a mere four weeks, even changing up her ceremony location from Napa, California, to Paris, France, at the last minute. But something that helped make this experience easier was having Brie along for the ride.

"Brie and I have started this thing called Sister Sunday. It's amazing because whether you're a mom or not, we get wrapped up in life and then you're forced to make these special moments with your girlfriends or your sisters or brothers or spouse, whatever it is, you're forced to get a sitter or make time for each other," Nikki, whose starring in E!'s upcoming Nikki Bella Says I Do special, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "For a few days in Paris, when we were finishing things up and just going all around Paris, I felt we just had these really fun sister moments on wedding planning and her just thinking I'm crazy for just how quick I plan things, and when things wouldn't work out, but they would."

Mike Coppola/Getty

Nikki says the two sisters "just had a great time" throughout the whole journey.

"It was really fun. We felt we both were these Emilys in Paris and just totally living this dream," she continues. "Even though moments I was like, 'I can't believe this right now.' But it was like, you're in Paris. What can ever go wrong in Paris?"

For Nikki, this special time with her twin "was probably my favorite part of wedding planning."

"You take a lot of champagne breaks. That's just natural," she says. "You pop in. It's like being in Italy with Americanos, you just pop in, you get a champagne. We discuss."

She continues, "Brie and I did that a lot. A lot of champagne breaks."

Brandon Hickman/E! ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki married her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in Paris in August 2022. Their wedding journey and ceremony will be featured in E!'s new four-part special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Although the romantic affair was a day filled with love and excitement, it was not without drama — and the tension even impacts the happy couple.

"There's a lot of drama that happens before I walk down the aisle," Nikki teases of the couple's wedding day argument. "You will see."

She adds, "We all saw on the trailer when he had some words. That took an hour and a half of our time, so we didn't really do wedding photos because of that."

E! Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!