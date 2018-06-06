Nikki Bella Discovers the 'Best' Love Letter from John Cena After Split

John Cena isn’t giving up without a fight.

In a new clip from Sunday’s new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella discovers a love letter from ex-fiancé.

Bella is giving a friend a tour of their once-shared home alongside her twin sister Brie when she comes across a bouquet of flowers and the note.

“It’s really hard to be in this house without John,” says Nikki. “His presence is so strong here.”

Bella looks full of emotion as she reads the handwritten card.

“For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing,” reads part of the card shown on the screen. “For making me feel a part of all these moments…”

“Is it a sweet card?” Brie asks her twin.

“The best,” Nikki replies while smiling and holding the card to her heart.

Watch the full season of Search History on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Nikki Bella and John Cena Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, called off their wedding in April after six years together, but PEOPLE has confirmed the two have since gotten back together.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The pro wrestlers had been open about their desire to reconcile. The Total Bellas star previously told PEOPLE that she’d been in “communication” with the pro wrestler.

On May 19, the two were spotted out together for the first since their split.

“They’re basically back together,” a second source close to the situation told PEOPLE at the time. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

Sources had previously said that Bella’s decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but Cena was hesitant.

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Says The Next Time She Walks Down The Aisle ‘It Will Not Be Filmed’

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” an insider said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken,” the insider added.