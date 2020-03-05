Nikki Bella Denies Throwing Shade at John Cena in Tweet: 'I Don't Always Talk About My Ex-Fiancé'

Nikki Bella is shutting down the rumors that she threw shade at ex-fiancé John Cena with a recent tweet.

Speaking on the Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie, Nikki explained that a recent tweet that talked about life’s lessons was not meant to throw shade at Cena.

“So, I put out a tweet, and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé. Which, goodness people, it was not the case,” Nikki said before reading what she had posted in the now-deleted tweet.

“Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness,” she read. “Sometimes we come into someone’s life to teach them something or how to live. Or someone comes into ours do to the same. Smile knowing you showed them how life is really meant to be lived, by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules.”

Nikki then said that she only felt the need to address the rumors after seeing it reported on “some legitimate sites” and on Instagram.

Image zoom John Cena, Nikki Bella Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella Shows Off Baby Bump Topless at 18 Weeks While Discussing Gray Hair and Skin Changes

“I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me and I really want to clarify something,” she said. “Especially because Brie and I have been going through the book writing process and I can tell you, it has been amazing therapy. But my ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him, he was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him and I still love.”

Nikki said that it bothers her that having had such a public relationship makes anything she posts on social media up for interpretation.

“I think what kind of sucks is when you have a public relationship, any time I want to post a quote, or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I’m talking about him,” she said, adding that she’s “not the type of person” to throw shade at anyone. “I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him.”

Image zoom Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella’s Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev Cradles Her Bump As She Shows Off Bare Belly

Instead, she just wants the freedom to post the poetry or quotes that pop into her head as they do.

“There’s so much poetry that I’ll go to post and then I won’t post it because I’m like ‘oh, someone’s going to think I’m sad today. Someone’s gonna think I’m thinking about my ex.’ No, I just love poetry. I love quotes. I love all of a sudden thinking of something and being like ‘oh I want to put that out there.’ Sometimes I’m gonna reminisce about my high school sweetheart, or stupid stuff I would do in my twenties, or stuff that I’ve learned.”

“So please, everyone know, that tweet had nothing to do with John,” she added definitively. “It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes.”

“I won’t even throw shade to Brie on days she makes me mad when sometimes I think I would like to,” she added.

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/Instagram

Bella called off her engagement to Cena for the second time and the split was shown in a July 2018 episode of Total Bellas. She told PEOPLE in a statement one day after the episode aired that “after much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.”

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Nikki and her current fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev got engaged in France in November 2019, and the WWE star revealed that she’s expecting her first child with the Dancing with the Stars dancer in January.