Nikki Bella Was 'Nervous' to Tell Friends She Decided Not to Have Bridesmaids in Her Wedding

Don’t make promises you can’t keep!
In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is faced with yet another wedding-planning dilemma when she decides she doesn’t want any bridesmaids.
The problem? She’s already asked a handful of her closest friends to be in her wedding party.
“My sister invites our whole group of girlfriends, which is ten, to be her bridesmaids,” Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella explains. “But then she quickly realized that all those girlfriends were the only girls coming to the wedding pretty much. So now she has to disinvite her best friends to be her bridesmaids.”
Nikki, 34, realizes she has to break the news to two of her closest friends, Shawna and Katy.
“I wish I could have them all as bridesmaids, but it’s just not gonna work out for my wedding,” Nikki says.
To help ease the blow, Nikki invites her friends out to dinner — but things quickly get awkward.
“So I’ve decided that I’m not going to have bridesmaids anymore,” Nikki admits.
“Like, anyone?” Shawna replies.
After calling off their engagement in April, just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and John Cena are back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.
Earlier this month, Cena also publicly confirmed that after years of insisting he had no desire to start a family, he’d had a change of heart, and vowed to get his vasectomy reversed.
But on in a recent YouTube video, Nikki claimed she and Cena are ‘just friends.’
“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”
Total Bellas airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!