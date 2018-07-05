Nikki Bella Was 'Nervous' to Tell Friends She Decided Not to Have Bridesmaids in Her Wedding

Don’t make promises you can’t keep!

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella is faced with yet another wedding-planning dilemma when she decides she doesn’t want any bridesmaids.

The problem? She’s already asked a handful of her closest friends to be in her wedding party.

“My sister invites our whole group of girlfriends, which is ten, to be her bridesmaids,” Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella explains. “But then she quickly realized that all those girlfriends were the only girls coming to the wedding pretty much. So now she has to disinvite her best friends to be her bridesmaids.”

Nikki, 34, realizes she has to break the news to two of her closest friends, Shawna and Katy.

“I wish I could have them all as bridesmaids, but it’s just not gonna work out for my wedding,” Nikki says.

To help ease the blow, Nikki invites her friends out to dinner — but things quickly get awkward.

Nikki Bella

“So I’ve decided that I’m not going to have bridesmaids anymore,” Nikki admits.

“Like, anyone?” Shawna replies.