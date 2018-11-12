Nikki Bella Goes on a Date with The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus: 'I Don't Know If I'm Ready'

Does Nikki Bella have a new man in her life?

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Total Bellas, Brie Bella sets her sister up on a date — and you might recognize him.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date,” Brie says, before revealing that the lucky man is Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette.

And while twins’ mom certainly seems to be on board, Nikki struggles with the idea of moving on.

Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty

“I feel like I’m 15,” she says to Brie as Peter tries to FaceTime her. “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

Ready or not, Nikki heads out for a romantic night with Kraus. After riding gondolas, Peter leans in for a kiss.

Kraus appeared on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, making it to the final two. He was eventually sent home when he told Lindsay he wasn’t ready to get down on one knee and propose.

Nikki recently told PEOPLE she’s not quite ready to start dating again after her public split from John Cena this summer.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’ ” she told PEOPLE. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

Although Nikki said she’s more at peace with the single life, she’s still adjusting to her new normal.

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she said

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Officially Cancels Wedding to John Cena Again: ‘I’ve Ruined Everyone’s Fairy Tale’

After ending their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, Nikki and Cena reconciled in June. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

However, Total Bellas viewers saw Nikki break off her engagement to Cena for the second time. (They reconciled and broke up yet again off-camera, with Nikki telling PEOPLE exclusively, “I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”)

RELATED: Nikki Bella ‘Not Even Thinking About Dating’ Months After John Cena Split: ‘It’s Not a Priority’