Nikki Bella Cries Before Calling Off Wedding to John Cena: 'I Don't Want to Hurt Him'

Nikki Bella knows what she has to do.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s Total Bellas season finale, the WWE star breaks down while discussing the demise of her relationship with John Cena with her twin sister Brie.

“It just sucks,” she says. “I wish it could be different, and I think that’s why I’ve had almost six years of working on us and fighting and just taking in a lot. I just feel like I’ve hit the point that I’m just so exhausted and done.”

Earlier this season, the couple broke up briefly, reconciling only after Cena, 41, agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give her a child. But as wedding planning resumed, Nikki, 34, realized the couple had “deeper problems,” resulting in Nikki deciding to call it off once again.

“He’s waiting for my final decision,” she tells Brie. “I think I know it, but I’m just afraid to say it.”

“I just don’t want to hurt him,” she continues, tearing up. “It’s just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can’t do it anymore. It’s not his fault, it’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story and it’s just come to an end.”

After calling off their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena are back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

But in a recent YouTube video, Nikki claimed she and Cena are “just friends.”

“I’ll admit, my relationship, it has been a super emotional roller coaster ride,” she said. “And I think it’s hard for people to understand, because we film and things get shown months after. I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

The season finale of Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!