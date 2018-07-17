When John Cena stripped off his skivvies for the 2015 Amy Schumer-led comedy Trainwreck, chances are he didn’t expect this reaction to happen to Nikki Bella.

As it turns out, the very sight of the WWE star’s bottom being on-screen has had a rather unfortunate impact on his former fiancée‘s libido, as the wrestler-turned-reality star candidly revealed on Sunday’s newest episode of Total Bellas.

“Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt,” she said of seeing his posterior in the raunchy comedy film. “You know you get visuals. I swear I couldn’t masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene.”

Cena had previously hinted that all might not be well on the homefront when it came to him shooting the purposefully “awkward” bedroom scene with Schumer in the film, telling Conan O’Brien, “I didn’t think I’d get the part. So, I kept putting it off — not having the discussion with Nicole, not telling her, ‘Hey, there may be some graphic scenes.’ So, I got it, and I couldn’t say ‘no.’ So, I kind of walked in one day and was like, ‘Hey, I’m kinda just doing this.’ And that was the wrong approach. I mean, she has such beautiful brown eyes, and they glowed with hellfire. She has such a great smile, but she turned into the Alien and Predator all at once.”



Bella’s comments came during an episode centered on the first part of her “boring” bachelorette party in Paris, France, which took place before the two publicly called off their engagement in April.

Bella and Cena have since reportedly reconciled as a couple, confirming their decision to get back together in June after he agreed to have his vasectomy reversed, so that the two could have children together.

She has since cast some doubt, however, on the strength of their renewed relationship; she appeared in a vlog for YouTube in which she claimed that she and Cena may be in a platonic place this summer, despite her status in the reality series as a blissful bride-to-be (albeit, one who’s still haunted by the cinematic image of her man’s bum).

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional roller-coaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get shown months after,” she said in the video, which was taped on June 26 and published July 1. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

