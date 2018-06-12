Nikki Bella Is Left Feeling 'Confused' After Watching John Cena's Emotional Today Show Interview

John Cena is pleading for Nikki Bella‘s love on national television.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, Nikki is left with mixed feelings after her ex-fiancé gives an emotional interview on the Today show.

“It’s kinda confusing right now watching John’s interview on the Today show because last we talked, that pretty much was it,” she says. “If I wanna be a mom, there’s no John.”

During the interview, which took place in February before the couple officially announced the end of their year-long engagement, Cena, 41, admitted he and Nikki, 34, were going through a rough patch.

“You have two choices, you either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try and work through it,” he said. “We are going to move forward and try to work through it.

After watching the interview, Nikki says she’s more confused than ever.

“He says we haven’t jumped ship yet — I don’t know what that means,” she says. “I need to know where I stand.”

Nikki’s twin sister Brie says she thinks Cena is still holding out hope the two might reunite.

“I just think that in that interview John could’ve went two different ways. He could’ve said, you know, ‘This was a beautiful relationship. I learned a lot, but we’re going our separate ways.’ Or he could say what he did say,” says Brie. “You could see in his face that it was hard that that was brought up.”

Despite John’s public plea, Nikki still isn’t ready to get back together.

“But I love him so much,” she says. “It’s just so hard. I just wanna be a mom.”

Nikki, 34, and Cena, 41, called off their wedding in April after six years together but were spotted out together in May. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that they are officially back together.

The pro wrestlers had been open about their desire to reconcile, with the Total Bellas star previously telling PEOPLE that she’d been in “communication” with her ex.

“They’re basically back together,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE at the time. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

Sources had previously said that Nikki’s decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but Cena was hesitant.

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” an insider said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding,” added the insider. “And they both realized they could fix what was broken.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!