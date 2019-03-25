Nikki Bella Confirms Relationship with Artem Chigvinstev in PDA-Filled Instagram

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev are Instagram official!

Bella, 35, confirmed her relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, 36, on Instagram on Sunday night, sharing a photo of pro wrestler giving her new beau a kiss.

“Well after that season finale,” she wrote, referencing Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas. “First thing I’ll be talking about this Wednesday… oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots and smashing my food lol) Swipe up in my IG story.”

In the shot, Chigvinstev is all smiles as Bella pulls him in for a sweet kiss.

Bella will open up about her love life and new relationship on Wednesday’s upcoming episode of her and twin sister Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Bella and Chigvinstev were casually dating.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now,” said a source of the couple, who danced together on season 25 of DWTS in 2017.

Eric McCandless / ABC / Getty

“They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can,” said the source.

Earlier this month, though, the pair took their relationship to the next level.

The Total Bellas star was spotted packing on the PDA with Chigvinstev in Los Angeles in photos obtained by TMZ. After grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third, they strolled off hand-in-hand.

This is Bella’s first relationship since she called off her engagement to John Cena.