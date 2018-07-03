Nikki Bella Chooses Her Wedding Dress After Drama with John Cena: 'I Feel Like a Barbie!'

Third time’s the charm!

Nikki Bella tries on two weddings dresses before she slip into a lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and demure shawl covering her shoulders on Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas.

“Oh my gosh, I just got goosebumps,” her twin Brie Bella says as she walks out in the jaw-dropping design.

“How amazing is this? I love this. I feel like a Barbie!” Nikki says, beaming.

In an interview, Brie alludes to all of her sister’s drama with fiancé John Cena.

“It’s so funny because you always know when a bride finds their dress, because they walk out and it’s like this big smile and they feel like a queen. You’re just like, that’s it,” she says. “That’s the smile I’ve been looking for lately, and I just feel like we’ve made a turn. Things are going to start feeling really special and feel like, hey, I’m getting married!”

In April, Bella ended their engagement three weeks before the wrestlers’ May 5 wedding date. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

PEOPLE confirmed last month that Nikki, 34, and Cena, 41, are back together.