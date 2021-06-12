Nikki Bella Celebrates Fiancé and 'Greatest' Dad Artem Chigvintsev in Loving Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Artem Chigvintsev!

The Dancing with the Stars pro turned 39 on Saturday and fiancée Nikki Bella marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute to Chigvintsev, with whom she shares 10-month-old son Matteo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday @theartemc!" Bella began in the caption. "You are truly the world's greatest Dada! You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you. Your drive, passion and love when it comes to dancing and cooking is motivating."

"I just love how your eyes light up when we talk about construction, remodeling, fishing, choreography or motorcycles lol And I love how you love our Matteo. It melts me," she added. "As well as when you come up behind me in the kitchen to twirl me or dip me. 🥺 You and your dance moves are a one of a kind."

Continuing, she wrote, "I'm lucky you call me yours. 🤍 And that I'm your favorite lunch date. 🖕🏼(for some reason in our relationship this means I Love You 😍 lol)."

"Happy Birthday Papi! Can't wait to celebrate a year older with you! Muchos besos! Te amo mucho!! ✨🥳❤️🎁🎈🎂" Bella concluded the post, which also featured a series of photos of the couple, as well as several sweet shots of Chigvintsev with Matteo.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bella, 37, and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and their busy schedules have put the wedding on hold.

Earlier this month, the Total Bellas star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why they are postponing their nuptials.

artem chigvintsev and nikki bella Artem Chigvintsev and Matteo | Credit: Nikki Bella/Instagram

"So Artem and I, the other night, we sat on the couch and we talked about this. I was like, 'Do you want to start planning now?'" she told the outlet, also revealing that the duo have "called a few venues."