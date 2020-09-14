Nikki Bella Celebrates Artem Chigvintsev's DWTS Return with Romantic Dance After Welcoming Son

Artem Chigvintsev will return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday night after taking last season off

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are both getting their groove back!

Ahead of Monday night's Dancing with the Stars premiere, the new mom posted a sweet, PDA-filled video to Instagram of herself and Chigvintsev slow dancing together to celebrate his return to the ABC dance competition series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hidden Cam Warning 👀 Mama getting her groove back... postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me... and my Daddy is getting his grove back. He hits the ballroom once again tonight on @dancingabc So happy my tiny dancer is back. ❤️" wrote Bella, 36.

In the video, Chigvintsev, 38, adorably twirls Bella in front of baby Matteo's changing table before they slow dance and kiss.

At one point, while Chigvintsev's back is towards the camera, Bella gives his butt a squeeze.

Image zoom Nikki Bella/ Instagram

After sharing some more smooches, Bella gently pushes him out the door.

"Tune in and vote for him tonight! 💋 #teosdaddy @theartemc," she wrote about Chigvintsev. "PS obsessed with my fam @skylargrey and @elliott__taylor new song Claws! Go download it 🙌🏼😻."

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Nikki Bella/ Instagram

The season 29 premiere will mark a return to the ballroom for Chigvintsev, who did not compete during season 28. He and Bella first met on DWTS in season 25, when they were partnered together. At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena, but months later, the two had called it quits.

Bella confirmed her romance with Chigvintsev in March 2019 with an Instagram photo, but she said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ ” By that July, the relationship was official, and the stars got engaged months later during a romantic trip to France.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Chigvintsev shared the same photos, writing, “You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more then anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Image zoom Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella with son Matteo Nikki Bella/ Instagram

Recently speaking with PEOPLE about Chigvintsev and their new bundle of joy, Bella opened up about the first time she saw the new dad hold their baby.

"It made me so emotional," Bella said. "It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged."

"But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life," she added. "Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."

"I was like, 'We need to plan our wedding. I need to lock this s--- in.' But it just melted me," she said. "I could just tell in that moment that he was going to be such an amazing father. You rarely see that side of men. So when you see them just let go and be so emotional while they're holding something you love so much is the best feeling ever. Huge turn on."