Nikki Bella Realizes She Can't Marry John Cena on Total Bellas Finale: See the Emotional Moment

Nikki Bella is coming to a major realization on Sunday’s Total Bellas.

In a sneak peek at the season finale first posted by E! News, the WWE star admits she’s been having doubts about tying the knot with John Cena.

“I couldn’t be happy at my bachelorette [party]. I couldn’t be happy at my engagement party,” she tearfully tells sister Brie Bella. “There’s something that’s making me not feel like I can walk down the aisle right now.”

“He lost the woman of his dreams,” Brie acknowledges.

After calling off their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena are back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Last month, Cena publicly confirmed that after years of insisting he had no desire to start a family, he’d had a change of heart and vowed to get his vasectomy reversed.

But in a recent YouTube video, Nikki claimed she and Cena are “just friends.”

“I’ll admit, my relationship, it has been a super emotional roller coaster ride,” she said. “And I think it’s hard for people to understand, because we film and things get shown months after. I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

The season finale of Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!