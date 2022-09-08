Nikki Bella Calls Being Married to Artem Chigvintsev 'the Best Feeling' as She Details Romantic Wedding

The coupe tied the knot in Paris in August

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on September 8, 2022 12:19 PM

Nikki Bella is enjoying married life with husband Artem Chigvintsev.

During an episode of The Bellas Podcast released Wednesday on SiriusXM's Stitcher, the 38-year-old Total Bellas star spoke to twin sister, Brie, about her excitement for becoming a wife.

She began, "I think that actually is what excites me the most is getting to call Artem my husband."

But Nikki did admit that having to now refer to Chigvintsev, 40, as such is still an adjustment.

"That's been the biggest change," she explained. "Shocking thing is like, everyone now texts me like, 'Oh, is your husband there?' Like, using the word husband. I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh. Yeah, he is my husband.'"

Brie then pointed out "what a great feeling" it must be for Nikki to finally be able to call Chigvintsev her spouse.

Nikki agreed, "It's the best feeling."

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella visit the DIRECTV SPACE at Neon Carnival presented by LEVI'S and TEQUILA DON JULIO on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California
Greg Doherty/Getty

The newlyweds met in 2017 while competing as partners on Dancing with the Stars, but Nikki was dating her now-ex-fiancé John Cena at the time. After ending her relationship with Cena in 2018, she reconnected with Chigvintsev later that year. They then went public with their romance in March 2019.

The couple got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020. They wed in Paris last month, announcing the news on Instagram alongside a photo of their wedding bands.

Detailing the romantic occasion on Wednesday's podcast, Brie said that "the whole journey was just beautiful" from "beginning to end."

Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"I'm so happy for you. I'm so happy for Artem. So happy for little Tay-Tay," she continued. "It was everything and more. It really was."

Nikki, in turn, said the entire wedding day experience "goes by so fast."

"The whole wedding, like, when everyone says, 'It goes by so fast,' all I keep thinking is like, 'I wanna relive it,'" she explained. "I was like, 'I wanna do it again. I wanna walk down the aisle again and I wanna have a first dance and all these fun things.'"

The pair's nuptials will be featured in a four-part E! special called Nikki Bella Says I Do.

