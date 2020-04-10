Total Bellas: Nikki and Brie Bella's Dad Isn't Happy That the Twins Are Writing a Memoir

The complicated dynamics between the Bella twins and their dad are at play this season on Total Bellas.

On last week’s episode, Nikki and Brie, 36, revealed they’d reconnected with their estranged father, Jonathan Garcia. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, things get awkward when the sisters decide to bring up their upcoming memoir with him at lunch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So Dad, did Nicole and I tell you that we have been writing a book?” Brie says.

“What about?” he asks.

“Our life. Childhood to kind of like, now,” Brie replies.

Jonathan looks away.

“We all have a past,” he says. “But we’re living for today and for the future, and I’m not that man 18 years ago. I’m a whole different man today.”

“I mean, this is who I am now,” he adds. “Let’s talk about me now.”

RELATED: Nikki Bella’s Dad Questions Relationship with Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in New Total Bellas Episode

In a confessional, Brie admits to being disappointed in her dad’s reaction to the news.

“Being here at lunch, I thought maybe I can kind of bring up the book,” she says. “But when I brought it up, I could tell he kind of … disregarded it.”

“And just feeling the tension made me feel like, ‘Okay, this isn’t the time.’ I don’t want an argument to happen like it happened with my mom,” she adds.

Total Bellas airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!