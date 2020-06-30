"She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her," Brie Bella said

Bella Twins Ask for Prayers as Mom Undergoes Brain Surgery to Remove Mass 'Paralyzing Her Face'

Nikki and Brie Bella are asking for prayers as their mom undergoes brain surgery.

The Total Bellas stars shared the news with their followers on Tuesday, explaining that doctors had discovered a mass on their mother Kathy Colace Laurinaitis's brain stem.

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery," Nikki began on Instagram. "I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today."

"She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon," she continued. (PEOPLE exclusively broke the news in January that the 36-year-old twins are both expecting; Nikki with her fiancé, former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie with husband Daniel Bryan. It'll be baby no. 1 for Nikki and no. 2 for Brie and Bryan, who share daughter Birdie Joe, 3.)

"Love you SOOO much Mom," Nikki added. "You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!"

In her Instagram post, Brie admitted she was up all night praying.

"Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem......couldn’t sleep because I was praying all night," she wrote. "She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her."

"#BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today," she added. "Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis."

Colace Laurinaitis has appeared on her daughters' E! reality show, Total Bellas, several times since it premiered in 2016.