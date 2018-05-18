Nikki Bella Believes John Cena Has '100 Percent' Changed His Stance on Not Having Kids

Nikki Bella is optimistic that there could be a Bella-Cena baby in her future.

Bella, 34, opened up about her relationship with ex John Cena while appearing on PEOPLE Now Thursday, saying she “100 percent” believes Cena has changed his stance on one day starting a family.

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” she said. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

Bella called off her engagement to Cena, 40, in April — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

“I’m not the type of woman to be like, ‘You better have kids with me — or else,’ ” she said. “I remember just telling John, ‘I want us both to be happy and I want to be a mom and you don’t want to be a dad and I think maybe we should go our separate ways.’ I would never force him.”

But the Total Bellas star admitted that she and Cena are on the path to reconciliation, explaining that she’s been in “communication” with the pro wrestler and that they are taking steps to get back together.

“I told him to make a list and I have to make a list about what makes us so happy for the rest of our lives and what are the things we want,” she said. “I don’t want him to ever live in regret. It’s not a decision you can make super quick. You really got to take time by yourself.”

Earlier this week, Cena stopped by the Today show, where he said he’s now open to the idea of having children.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife,” he said. “I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”