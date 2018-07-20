Nikki Bella's Sister Brie Surprises Her with Parisian Male Strippers During Bachelorette Party

Nothing spices up a party quite like strippers!

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella‘s Paris bachelorette party hits a snag when they start discussing her relationship with John Cena after their brief split.

“It’s crazy, because there are certain conversations that can really change a mood,” says Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella. “Bring up the word ‘sacrifice’ and it can really piss her off.”

And she’s right. As she reflects on how much both she and Cena have sacrificed for their relationship, Nikki start looking sad and uncomfortable.

“I guess I’m just over sacrificing,” she says. “But now, he’s sacrificed so much for me. But I’m just over that word and over the feeling. That’s been my past five and a half years. I’m just over it.”

Brie attempts to liven up the party by singing some opera, rallying one of their friends for a sing-off while dressed for the masquerade ball theme.

“I’m crying,” Nikki says, laughing.

But little did she know the party was just getting started. Seconds later, a group of Parisian male strippers walk into the dinner and sweep Nikki off her feet.

After calling off their engagement in April just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and Cena are back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Last month, Cena publicly confirmed that after years of insisting he had no desire to start a family, he’d had a change of heart and vowed to get his vasectomy reversed.

But in a recent YouTube video, Nikki claimed she and Cena are “just friends.”

“I’ll admit, my relationship, it has been a super emotional roller coaster ride,” she said. “And I think it’s hard for people to understand, because we film and things get shown months after. I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!