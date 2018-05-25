Nikki Bella Has 'Baby Fever' — but Wants to Wait Until She Can Afford a Nanny!

Nikki Bella wants to be a working mom.

The Total Bellas star — who a source told PEOPLE is “basically back together” with ex-fiancé John Cena now that he’s open to having kids — has “massive baby fever” but is thinking practically when it comes to starting a family.

“I need to save my money, because I want a night nurse and I want a nanny,” she told PEOPLE Now. “So I have my own savings account now.”

Bella Twins/Youtube

Nikki, 34, called off her engagement to Cena, 40, in April — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

But last weekend, they were spotted out together for the first since their split.

In the weeks since the breakup, both the Total Bellas star and pro-wrestler has been open about her desire to get back together. Bella previously told PEOPLE that she’s been in “communication” with the pro wrestler and that they are taking steps to get back together.