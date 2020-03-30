Nikki Bella Asks Artem Chigvintsev to Move in with Her on Total Bellas

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking the next step in their relationship.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season premiere of Total Bellas, Nikki surprises Chigvintsev by asking him to move in with her once her house in Arizona is finished being built.

“Our plan is that when I move to Arizona, well, I was hoping that maybe once it’s done being built, Artem will be coming with me,” she says while filming The Bellas Podcast alongside Chigvintsev and her twin sister Brie Bella.

When the former Dancing with the Stars pro asks if that’s his official invitation to move in with her, Nikki replies, “yes.”

“Of course, Artem, I want you to move into my house,” she says. “I couldn’t imagine bedtime without you!”

Smiling from ear to ear, Artem gets up and gives Nikki a kiss.

“Yes, my answer is yes!” he says.

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella Shares Sweet Note to Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev: ‘Glad I Took the Chance on You’

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

But while Nikki, 36, and Chigvintsev, 37, are beaming with joy, Brie admits that she has some hesitations about the new arrangement.

“I’ve always wanted my sister to just have a place that she could call her own,” Brie says. “Not that I don’t want her to share it with Artem, but I want her to feel it for herself and feel like ‘this is mine.’ “

Ahead of Thursday’s premiere, Nikki — who is currently 21-weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child — wrote a lengthy and heartfelt note about her relationship.

“This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas,” Bella, 36, wrote.

“They say love conquers all…and it sure does,” the retired professional wrestler added. “So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Nikki Bella’s DWTS Pro Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

“I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer,” the mom-to-be continued. “You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or at least we don’t think it is.”

The reality star said she’s “so glad I took the chance” on Chigvintsev, telling the dance pro, “You are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between.”

“I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love.❤️,” Nikki said. “I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance.”

RELATED: Pregnant Nikki Bella Strips Down to Show Off Bare Baby Bump at 21 Weeks in Nude Selfie

Image zoom Nikki Bella/Instagram

Nikki and Chigvintsev met in 2017 while partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. At the time, she was engaged to John Cena, but in 2018 the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding.

In March 2019, Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance on Instagram and have been inseparable ever since.

Earlier this year, Bella announced that she had accepted Chigvintsev’s proposal during a romantic trip to France, two months prior. Weeks later, Bella exclusively shared with PEOPLE they are expecting their first child together.