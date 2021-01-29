Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Their Wedding Date on Total Bellas Season Finale

The couple plans to wed during the weekend of Thanksgiving later this year

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will be on their way to the altar later this year.

During Thursday's season finale of Total Bellas, the couple finally revealed their wedding date, more than a year after getting engaged.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!" Bella, 37, announced as her family cheered and popped a bottle of champagne, according to E! News.

The exciting news came after Bella and Chigvintsev, 38, sat down for a serious discussion about the postpartum depression the new mom suffered after giving birth to their son Matteo last July.

"I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum," the former WWE star told her fiancé during the episode. "Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out … I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible."

Bella went on to share how difficult it was for her when Chigvintsev had to leave home to film Dancing with the Stars shortly after they welcomed Matteo.

"If something makes you feel not happy, I think you should talk to me about it," the pro dancer said. "I'm sorry if I made you feel that way."

Bella previously opened up about experiencing issues in their relationship when Chigvintsev left for DWTS during a November appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing and then I realized once he left, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like I need him.' And so it was really hard," Bella said.

When host Tamron Hall asked the reality star if they were in therapy, she responded, "We're going to start after the season, and it's mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship. Because Artem and I don't ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married."