Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple: 'It's Getting Serious'

Welcome to the red carpet, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev!

Nearly four months after confirming that they are dating on Instagram, the couple made their red carpet debut on Thursday night at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Both looked happy as they posed for photographers at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, hugging and kissing for the cameras multiple times.

Bella, 35 — who was nominated for the show’s queen of swag title — wore neon-yellow high-waisted leather pants with a racing stripe detail, that she paired with a cropped white cotton tank and black stilettos.

Chigvintsev, 37, looked fresh in a short-sleeve white button-down T-shirt with slim-fit blue dress pants and white sneakers.

Chatting with PEOPLE, the pair opened up about their romance.

“Artem’s aura and energy, he’s so calming and relaxing,” Bella said. “I’m like the Tasmanian devil, I need someone with his energy to make me stop and be present. … He’s so adorable and sweet.”

“I think she’s the exact opposite of me,” said Chigvintsev. “What I’m missing in my life, she fulfills.”

The two were paired together on Dancing with the Stars season 25 back in 2017, and started dating after Bella called off her engagement to pro wrestler John Cena last summer. Relationship rumors sparked about the two in December, though Bella and Chigvintsey stayed mum about it until March when Bella confirmed their romance on Instagram.

Since then, they’ve been seen on multiple outings together, but Bella has continued to insist that the two are not boyfriend and girlfriend. “We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you,’ ” Bella said on her podcast.

So are they ready to make things official now?

“You’ll find out on Wednesday,” Bella told PEOPLE at Thursday’s awards, teasing an upcoming episode of her Bellas podcast. “Artem and I actually talk about the world official and where our relationship stands.”

“It’s getting serious,” Chigvintsev hinted.

Both went on to explain that they’re glad they’ve been taking the time to get to know one another.

“What’s really tough is that you can’t just casually date because everyone is like, ‘Wait we’ve seen you here and there so you’re official right?’ ” Bella said. “It speeds up the process.”

“I think nowadays people jump so fast to the conclusion of what it is,” said Chigvintsev. “People need to be given time to be themselves and adapt and adjust and get to know each other. Whatever happens, happens.”

Last month, Bella celebrated the dancing pro’s 37th birthday, dedicating a loving tribute to him on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple. “You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious!”

“You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met,” she added. “Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!”