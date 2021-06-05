Nikki Bella Explains Why She Is Putting Her 'Dream Wedding' to Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on Hold

The Total Bellas couple, who met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, got engaged in November 2019

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are holding off on their plans to say "I do."

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star opened up about why she and the Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, are putting their wedding plans on hold as she also spoke about what her dream nuptials would look like.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella previously revealed during an episode of The Bellas Podcast that she and Chigvintsev — with whom she shares 10-month-old son Matteo — were hoping to tie the knot this fall.

"So Artem and I, the other night, we sat on the couch and we talked about this. I was like, 'Do you want to start planning now?'" Bella told the outlet, also revealing that the duo have "called a few venues."

"We'd love it to be in the fall and a few of the venues were like, 'We're available.' And what we just started saying is, 'We're so busy every day and we completely remodeled the inside of our home," she continued. "We haven't even lived in it yet and we're doing the outside and that takes so much work. We're still not even done designing. And so he and I both were just like, 'Let's get through the house. If it happens, it happens.'"

Back in January 2020, Bella revealed that she and Chigvintsev got engaged during a romantic trip to France in November 2019.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November," she wrote at the time. "We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chigvintsev also shared the same photos, writing, "You are the best thing that ever happen to me. So excited for what to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Bella — who was previously set to marry John Cena before they called off the engagement in 2018 — met Chigvintsev when they were partnered on DWTS in 2017 and reconnected after her breakup. They made their relationship official in July 2019 after dating with "no labels" for nearly four months.

While chatting with ET, Bella also opened up about how it has been "hard" to talk about wedding plans with her family.

RELATED VIDEO: Nikki Bella Says She and Artem Chigvintsev Are in Couples Therapy: 'He Doesn't Realize His Tone'

"My Nana's like, 'Just go do something small,' but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right," she said. "I want it to be where it's a fun experience and a journey, where it's just a lot of fun. Maybe we're making trips to New York for dresses!"

"I feel like if I was to do it right now, and try to get the fall that I want right now, it would just be cramming," Bella continued. "It wouldn't be fun, it would be just to get it done. So as of now, we have no plans, no day."

But when the timing is right for the couple to eventually tie the knot, Bella also detailed some ideas she has for her "dream wedding."