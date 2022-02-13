Nikki Bella Gives Update on Artem Chigvintsev's Health and Wedding Plans: 'A Lot of Complications'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev — who is currently suffering from pneumonia — are looking into holding their upcoming wedding in Paris, the Total Bellas star tells PEOPLE

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are taking it day by day.

While attending the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Culver City, California, on Saturday evening, the former WWE wrestler, 38, opened up about her fiancé's health, as well as wedding plans between the two.

Last month, the Dancing with the Stars pro announced he was stepping away from The DWTS: Live! Tour on Jan. 20 "due to some unexpected health issues." He later revealed that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Noting that Chigvintsev "still has pneumonia," Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella told reporters that the couple would receive an update on "Monday or Tuesday."

"He'll get his lungs rescanned and we'll find out if they're better, if the swelling goes down. Fingers crossed that the swelling goes down and we get good news," Nikki shared before Brie chimed in, adding: "And that his cough goes away."

Earlier this month, Chigvintsev updated fans on his health status and said that he was on the road to recovery after taking a break from the DWTS tour.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Chigvintsev said in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two."

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy," he added.

Chigvintsev had been on tour with Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he won season 29. They were joined by reigning celebrity champion Iman Shumpert and his fellow season 30 contestants, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.

Fellow DWTS pros Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami are also part of the tour.

Continuing to speak with PEOPLE at Saturday's event, Nikki also shared an update on wedding plans with her fiancé, noting that the pair "are looking at Paris right now."

"We feel like it's the easiest to get his parents there," she continued. "We're figuring out dates, so we'll see, but we're thinking that Paris would be the perfect place."

As for a date for their upcoming nuptials, Nikki said she would "love" to have it within the next few months, but explained, however, "there's just a lot of complications right now."

The Total Bellas star — who shares 18-month-old son Matteo Artemovich with Chigvintsev — also told PEOPLE that she wants her wedding day to be a big festivity.