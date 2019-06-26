Nikki Bella Jumps into Artem Chigvintsev's Arms During PDA-Filled Outing

Nikki Bella can’t keep her hands off Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella, 35, and Chigvintsev, 37, were spotted embracing while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two couldn’t help but flaunt their connection as they met up for a lunch date.

At one point, Bella jumped into Chigvintsev’s arms and wrapped her legs around his waist. She gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek as he carried her around.

Bella looked casual for the outing, sporting a pair of black leggings with a matching crop top. Chigvintsev stuck to his signature look in a flannel shirt with jeans.

Bella and Chigvinstev’s PDA-filled outing comes two weeks after the reality star celebrated the Dancing with the Stars pro’s 37th birthday, dedicating a loving tribute to him on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple. “You’re a special one Mr. Chigvintsev! Your relaxing, calm, patient, kind, happy energy and aura is contagious!”

“You truly are the kindest soul I have ever met,” she added. “Thank you for bringing a lot of sunshine into my life. Happy Birthday my Artem!”

Bella’s romance with Chigvintsev — her DWTS season 25 partner — is her first since calling off her engagement to pro wrestler John Cena last summer.

But despite their close relationship, Bella has repeatedly insisted that while they are “dating,” she and the professional dancer are not an official couple.

She confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo of her giving him a kiss on the cheek, but said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ “

The reality star also told PEOPLE in early April that she and Chigvintsev were “having fun,” but that she was still “not fully taken.”