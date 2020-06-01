On Jan. 3, Nikki Bella announced on Instagram that she had accepted Artem Chigvintsev’s proposal during a romantic trip to France, two months prior

Nikki Bella Almost Walks in on Artem Chigvintsev Looking at Her Engagement Ring Before Proposal

Nikki Bella really needs to work on her timing.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki walks in as Artem Chigvintsev is discussing his plans to propose to the pro-wrestler with her twin sister Brie Bella.

"Artem is proposing to Nicole, and I don't know what she's going to say," Brie says. "Artem asked me to pick up the ring and bring it all the way to France."

Once they are in France, Chigvintsev meets with Brie in her room to check on the diamond.

"I went and put it in my mom's closet," says Brie, adding that she didn't trust Nikki not to go through her luggage.

But just as the two are examining the sparkler, Nikki walks up the stairs and into the room.

"You're staring at me with the creepiest smile," Nikki tells Brie after an awkward silence.

Luckily, the unassuming Nikki clearly has no idea what is going on and just wants some alone time with her boyfriend.

"Come take a nap with me," she tells Chigvintsev. "I'm tired."

On Jan. 3, Bella announced on Instagram that she had accepted Chigvintsev’s proposal during a romantic trip to France, two months prior.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

Weeks later, Bella exclusively shared with PEOPLE they are expecting their first child together.