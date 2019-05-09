Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share a Sweet Kiss During Lunch Date in Los Angeles

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are going strong.

Nikki, 35, and Chigvintsev, 36, were spotted holding hands and locking lips while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday after grabbing lunch together.

The two strolled down the street, stopping at one point to embrace in a sweet kiss before parting ways for the day.

Nikki showed off her toned physique in a black top with matching pants, while Chigvintsev kept his look casual in a pair of jeans and leather vest.

Nikki and Chigvinstev’s PDA-filled outing comes just days after the pair accompanied her twin sister Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan on a trip to Disneyland to celebrate Brie’s daughter Birdie’s second birthday.

Chigvintsev shared a sweet photo of the group posing outside the park, quoting Walt Disney in his caption.

” ‘You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream come a reality,’ Walt Disney,” the quote read.

Nikki, meanwhile, shared a sweet selfie cuddling up to her former Dancing with the Stars partner while wearing a pair of sequined Minnie Mouse ears and a black and white polka dot dress.

RELATED: Nikki Bella Calls Artem Chigvintsev an ‘Amazing Lover’ — but Insists He’s Not Her Boyfriend

Despite their close relationship, Nikki has repeatedly insisted that while they are “dating,” she and the professional dancer are not boyfriend and girlfriend.

She confirmed their romance in March with an Instagram photo that featured her giving him a kiss on the cheek, but said later on The Bellas Podcast that “we are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say, ‘I love you.’ ”

Nikki also told PEOPLE in early April that she and Chigvintsev were “having fun,” but that she was still “not fully taken.”

She made the distinction again later that month on her podcast, saying she took issue with reports that referred to him as her “boyfriend” after she accompanied Chigvinstev to Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s wedding.

“I posted a lot [at the wedding] with Artem. We did really cute snaps,” she said. “I was his date, right, we’re dating. But then everywhere it says, ‘Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem’ — and I’m like, wait, boyfriend? Why are there labels? Why are they doing that?”

“I feel like for women in my situation who date and have fun, who want to get our Carrie and Samantha on and showcase it on our platforms, people automatically assume that we’re official,” she added.

“So he’s your boyfriend,” Brie countered. “If he has all these great qualities, then why not?”

“No,” Nikki insisted. “Because I’m not ready for it.”

After Brie protested, pointing out that they’re together “all the time,” Nikki responded, “That doesn’t mean anything.”

Nikki’s romance with Chigvintsev is her first since calling off her engagement to John Cena last summer.

Cena, 42, appears to have moved on as well, as he was recently seen holding hands with a mystery woman later identified as Shay Shariatzadeh.